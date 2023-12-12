Eugene scores 19 to lead Troy over Southern-New Orleans 110-63

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Christyon Eugene scored 19 points as Troy beat Southern University at New Orleans 110-63 on Tuesday…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Christyon Eugene scored 19 points as Troy beat Southern University at New Orleans 110-63 on Tuesday night.

Eugene added five rebounds for the Trojans (5-5, Sun Belt Conference). Randarius Jones scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Aamer Muhammad shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jamal Gibson led the Knights with 18 points and seven rebounds. Jeremiah Maldonado scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

