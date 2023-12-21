CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Eugene puts up 24…

Eugene puts up 24 as Troy takes down Eastern Kentucky 88-81

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Christyon Eugene’s 24 points helped Troy defeat Eastern Kentucky 88-81 on Thursday night.

Eugene had five assists for the Trojans (6-6). Myles Rigsby scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Tayton Conerway had 15 points and shot 4 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Colonels (4-7) were led in scoring by Leland Walker, who finished with 20 points. Eastern Kentucky also got 13 points from Collin Cooper. In addition, Michael Moreno had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up