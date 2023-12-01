Eugene leads Troy against SIU-Edwardsville after 23-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at Troy Trojans (3-4) Troy, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5; over/under is…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) at Troy Trojans (3-4)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Christyon Eugene scored 23 points in Troy’s 77-76 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 at home. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Eugene averaging 4.6.

The Cougars have gone 0-3 away from home. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Troy makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Troy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 11.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4% for Troy.

Shamar Wright is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 12.1 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

