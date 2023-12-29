Eugene and Troy host Coastal Carolina

Troy Trojans (6-6) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces the…

Troy Trojans (6-6) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Christyon Eugene scored 24 points in Troy’s 88-81 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-4 at home. Coastal Carolina is third in the Sun Belt with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by John Ojiako averaging 8.7.

The Trojans have gone 0-5 away from home. Troy is fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Coastal Carolina makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Troy averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.3 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The Chanticleers and Trojans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Chanticleers.

Eugene is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

