Eugene and Troy host Coastal Carolina

Troy Trojans (6-6) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Christyon Eugene scored 24 points in Troy’s 88-81 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Chanticleers are 3-4 on their home court. Coastal Carolina has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Trojans are 0-5 on the road. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Coastal Carolina averages 80.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 71.2 Troy gives up. Troy averages 83.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 79.5 Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents.

The Chanticleers and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Ojiako is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Eugene is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

