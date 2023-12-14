Enright’s 18 lead Drake over Grambling 68-56

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Conor Enright’s 18 points helped Drake defeat Grambling 68-56 on Thursday night. Enright added five…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Conor Enright’s 18 points helped Drake defeat Grambling 68-56 on Thursday night.

Enright added five rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (10-1). Kevin Overton scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Tucker DeVries had 13 points and shot 3 for 17 (1 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Bulldogs.

Kintavious Dozier led the Tigers (2-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Antwan Barnett added 15 points for Grambling. In addition, Mikale Stevenson had seven points and four assists. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Tigers.

