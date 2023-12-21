CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Enaruna’s double-double powers Cleveland State over Western Michigan 90-77

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 8:27 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds to lead Cleveland State over Western Michigan 90-77 on Thursday night.

Enaruna also had four steals for the Vikings (8-5). Jayson Woodrich scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Drew Lowder had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Seth Hubbard led the way for the Broncos (2-9) with 23 points. Western Michigan also got 21 points from Javonte Brown. In addition, Owen Lobsinger finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

