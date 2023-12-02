Enaruna leads Cleveland State to 69-58 victory over Detroit Mercy

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 15 points in Cleveland State’s 69-58 win against Detroit Mercy on Saturday night. Enaruna…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 15 points in Cleveland State’s 69-58 win against Detroit Mercy on Saturday night.

Enaruna also contributed 11 rebounds for the Vikings (6-3). Tujautae Williams added 11 points while going 5 of 16 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Dylan Arnett shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (0-8) were led in scoring by Jayden Stone, who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. Donovann Toatley added 13 points for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Marcus Tankersley finished with six points. The loss was the Titans’ eighth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

