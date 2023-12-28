Enaruna leads Cleveland State against Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Tristan Enaruna scored 32 points in Cleveland State’s 90-77 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Vikings are 7-0 in home games. Cleveland State is sixth in the Horizon League with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Tujautae Williams averaging 10.0.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-1 in conference play. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon League scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Trey Townsend averaging 8.5.

Cleveland State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 71.5 points per game, 1.7 more than the 69.8 Cleveland State gives up to opponents.

The Vikings and Golden Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Vikings.

Townsend is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.