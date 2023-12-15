Enaruna and Cleveland State host Bradley

Cleveland State Vikings (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Bradley Braves (6-3, 0-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cleveland State Vikings (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at Bradley Braves (6-3, 0-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Bradley Braves after Tristan Enaruna scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 83-77 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Braves are 3-1 on their home court. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Connor Hickman averaging 3.3.

The Vikings have gone 0-5 away from home. Cleveland State scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Bradley averages 72.7 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 69.3 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Bradley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malevy Leons is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Braves. Hickman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Bradley.

Drew Lowder averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Enaruna is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

