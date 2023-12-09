Elon visits UNC Greensboro following Atwell’s 24-point game

Elon Phoenix (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes…

Elon Phoenix (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on the Elon Phoenix after Donovan Atwell scored 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 87-85 overtime victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Spartans have gone 3-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Mikeal Brown-Jones averaging 14.0.

The Phoenix are 0-3 on the road. Elon ranks sixth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Sherry averaging 2.4.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Elon allows to opponents. Elon has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is shooting 58.7% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spartans. Atwell is averaging 13.5 points for UNC Greensboro.

Zac Ervin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. TK Simpkins is averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals for Elon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

