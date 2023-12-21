Elon visits South Carolina following Johnson’s 20-point performance

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays…

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the Elon Phoenix after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 72-62 victory over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks second in the SEC in team defense, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Phoenix are 0-4 on the road. Elon has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 9.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Gamecocks. Johnson is averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Zac Ervin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. TK Simpkins is averaging 13.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.