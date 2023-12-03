Elon visits Radford following Smith’s 21-point game

Elon Phoenix (5-3) at Radford Highlanders (5-4) Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -9.5; over/under is…

Elon Phoenix (5-3) at Radford Highlanders (5-4)

Radford, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the Elon Phoenix after DaQuan Smith scored 21 points in Radford’s 69-68 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Highlanders are 2-0 in home games. Radford scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Phoenix are 0-2 on the road. Elon is second in the CAA with 14.8 assists per game led by LA Pratt averaging 3.0.

Radford averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Elon allows. Elon has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.7 points for Radford.

TK Simpkins is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points for Elon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.