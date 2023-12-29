Elon puts home win streak on the line against Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC) at Elon Phoenix (6-6) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC) at Elon Phoenix (6-6)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Phoenix face Valparaiso.

The Phoenix have gone 4-0 in home games. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 4.3.

The Beacons are 0-4 on the road. Valparaiso is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Elon makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Valparaiso averages 66.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.7 Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins is averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.