Ellis and USC host Alabama State

USC Trojans (5-5) at Alabama State Hornets (4-5) Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on the…

USC Trojans (5-5) at Alabama State Hornets (4-5)

Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Boogie Ellis scored 22 points in USC’s 91-75 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 42.4 rebounds per game led by Ubong Okon averaging 6.3.

The Trojans have gone 0-1 away from home. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Alabama State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 42.2% USC allows to opponents. USC has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.1 points for Alabama State.

Ellis is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 16.6 points for USC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.