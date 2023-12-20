Ejim has 27 points, Maxwell 14 of 17 in 3rd quarter, No. 20 Gonzaga women drop Arizona 81-69

PHOENIX (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 of her 27 points in the first half, Brynna Maxwell scored 14 of…

PHOENIX (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 of her 27 points in the first half, Brynna Maxwell scored 14 of her 17 in a dominant third quarter and No. 20 Gonzaga defeated Arizona 81-69 on Wednesday in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

It was the first meeting between the program’s although the men’s teams, both national powers, have played some memorable games over the years. It was also Gonzaga’s fourth matchup against a Pac-12 team this season.

Behind Ejim, who was 10-of-12 shooting, the Bulldogs took a 38-32 halftime lead. Then Maxwell got hot, making all five of her shots, four of them 3-pointers, as the Zags outscored the Wildcats 29-14 in the third quarter to lead 67-46.

Starting with a Maxwell layup and ending with two Ejim baskets, Gonzaga scored the first eight points of the third quarter. When Maxwell hit her fourth triple in the closing seconds, the lead was 21.

The Bulldogs were 12 of 16 in the third quarter and were shooting 68% (28 of 41) entering the final 10 minutes.

Kayleigh Truong added 17 points for Gonzaga (12-2) on 6-of-7 shooting with four 3-pointers, making the Bulldogs 9 of 19 for the game. Her twin sister Kaylynne had six assists, the team had 20 on 32 baskets, to surpass 500 for her career, moving into third on the program list. Eliza Hollingsworth had 11 rebounds as the Zags won the boards 32-21. Ejim also had four blocks.

Kailyn Gilbert had 20 points and four steals to lead Arizona (8-4). Sali Kourouma added 17 points and Helena Pueyo had 12 with seven rebounds.

Ejim had two late baskets, giving her 10 points in the first quarter, as the Zags took a 15-14 lead. She opened the second quarter with another bucket and the Bulldogs stayed on top through the break.

The Bulldogs shot 64% (16 of 25) with three 3s in the first half. Arizona shot 41% and Pueyo and Gilbert both had 10 points, combing to shoot 9 of 14 while their teammates were 3 of 15.

Gonzaga returns home to face New Mexico on Friday afternoon before starting West Coast Conference play at Portland on Jan. 4. Arizona is home against Seattle on Dec. 31.

