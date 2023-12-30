Edwards and No. 20 James Madison host Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas State Bobcats (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 James Madison hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Terrence Edwards scored 29 points in James Madison’s 89-75 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Dukes have gone 5-0 in home games. James Madison ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.8.

The Bobcats are 3-4 on the road. Texas State ranks second in the Sun Belt allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

James Madison makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Texas State averages 70.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 72.6 James Madison gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bickerstaff is averaging 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Edwards is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Brandon Love is averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 91.9 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.