Eastern Kentucky visits Western Kentucky following Lander’s 22-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Khristian Lander scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 101-77 victory over the Campbellsville Tigers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-0 at home. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Babacar Faye paces the Hilltoppers with 6.3 rebounds.

The Colonels play their first true road game after going 3-2 to start the season. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 16.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 5.4.

Western Kentucky makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Eastern Kentucky scores 16.8 more points per game (91.2) than Western Kentucky allows (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Brandon Newman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Western Kentucky.

Turner Buttry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Cozart is averaging 16.6 points, 11 rebounds and 5.8 blocks for Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.