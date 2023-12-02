Eastern Kentucky visits Western Kentucky after Lander’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Khristian Lander scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 101-77 victory over the Campbellsville Tigers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-0 at home. Western Kentucky is the CUSA leader with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Babacar Faye averaging 3.0.

The Colonels play their first true road game after going 3-2 to start the season.

Western Kentucky makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Newman is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Don McHenry is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.8 points for Western Kentucky.

Turner Buttry is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 8.2 points. Isaiah Cozart is averaging 16.6 points, 11 rebounds and 5.8 blocks for Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

