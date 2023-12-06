Eastern Kentucky visits UNC Greensboro following Brown-Jones’ 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 22 points in UNC Greensboro’s 88-56 victory over the William Peace Pacers.

The Spartans have gone 2-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 13.6 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 6.7.

The Colonels have gone 0-1 away from home. Eastern Kentucky is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Greensboro makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is shooting 62.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 12.0 points for UNC Greensboro.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 assists for Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

