Eastern Kentucky visits No. 1 Purdue following Walker’s 20-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -29.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Leland Walker scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 111-67 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Boilermakers are 6-0 in home games. Purdue has a 10-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Colonels have gone 0-5 away from home. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue averages 87.3 points, 7.5 more per game than the 79.8 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is averaging 24 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Isaiah Cozart is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Colonels: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

