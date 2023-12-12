Eastern Kentucky visits Louisiana following Cooper’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Collin Cooper scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 121-56 win over the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-0 in home games. Louisiana is seventh in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.9.

The Colonels have gone 0-2 away from home. Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is shooting 50.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Louisiana.

Michael Moreno is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 8.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Leland Walker is averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for Eastern Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.