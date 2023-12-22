Eastern Kentucky visits Alabama following Walker’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Alabama Crimson Tide after Leland Walker scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-81 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Crimson Tide are 5-1 in home games. Alabama is fifth in college basketball averaging 90.5 points and is shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Colonels are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is third in college basketball with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 9.7.

Alabama averages 90.5 points, 13.5 more per game than the 77.0 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 20.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Cozart is scoring 15.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Colonels. Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 89.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 84.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

