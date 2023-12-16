Eastern Kentucky hosts Warrick and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) Richmond, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5)

Richmond, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Marques Warrick scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 94-59 win over the Cumberlands (KY) Patriots.

The Colonels are 4-2 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Moreno averaging 5.1.

The Norse have gone 1-4 away from home. Northern Kentucky is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 73.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 74.9 Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Colonels. Collin Cooper is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Eastern Kentucky.

Warrick is shooting 42.8% and averaging 19.5 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.