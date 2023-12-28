Eastern Kentucky faces No. 1 Purdue following Walker’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Leland Walker scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 111-67 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-0 in home games. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten in rebounding with 40.9 rebounds. Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers with 10.4 boards.

The Colonels are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in college basketball with 44.5 rebounds per game. Isaiah Cozart paces the Colonels with 9.9.

Purdue’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 15.4 more points per game (84.7) than Purdue allows (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 62.0% and averaging 24.0 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Michael Moreno averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Colonels: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.