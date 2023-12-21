Eastern Illinois visits Iowa State, aims to end road skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -30.5;…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -30.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will try to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Panthers visit Iowa State.

The Cyclones are 7-0 in home games. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 scoring 86.9 points while shooting 51.1% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 0-5 away from home. Eastern Illinois scores 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Iowa State makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Eastern Illinois scores 13.7 more points per game (72.8) than Iowa State gives up (59.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Nakyel Shelton is averaging 11.5 points for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.