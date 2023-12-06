Eastern Illinois takes home win streak into matchup with IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (3-6, 0-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-6, 0-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Panthers play IUPUI.

The Panthers are 3-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Nakyel Shelton averaging 5.3.

The Jaguars are 1-2 on the road. IUPUI is eighth in the Horizon League giving up 77.0 points while holding opponents to 49.8% shooting.

Eastern Illinois averages 71.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 77.0 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 66.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 62.8 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kooper Jacobi is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Shelton is averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.6% for Eastern Illinois.

Jlynn Counter is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 15.9 points. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11 points for IUPUI.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.