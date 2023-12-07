Eastern Illinois takes home win streak into matchup with IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (3-6, 0-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-6, 0-2 Horizon League) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts IUPUI trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Panthers are 3-0 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 14.1 assists per game led by Jaylin Gibson averaging 2.3.

The Jaguars are 1-2 in road games. IUPUI is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game IUPUI gives up. IUPUI averages 66.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 62.8 Eastern Illinois allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyel Shelton averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Kooper Jacobi is shooting 45.8% and averaging 11.8 points for Eastern Illinois.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 15.9 points for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.0 points for IUPUI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

