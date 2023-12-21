East Tennessee State visits Martinez and Utah State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) at Utah State Aggies (11-1) Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-4) at Utah State Aggies (11-1)

Logan, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Ian Martinez scored 20 points in Utah State’s 54-53 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah State is third in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 2.5.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-4 away from home. East Tennessee State scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Utah State averages 81.4 points, 15.0 more per game than the 66.4 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Utah State has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Osobor is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Ebby Asamoah is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Quimari Peterson is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 10-0, averaging 81.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

