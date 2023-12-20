East Tennessee State takes home win streak into matchup with UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers…

UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts UMKC looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-0 at home. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 11.6 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 3.7.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-4 away from home. UMKC is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

East Tennessee State scores 71.8 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 70.0 UMKC allows. UMKC averages 72.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 67.3 East Tennessee State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Peterson is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% for East Tennessee State.

Jamar Brown is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

