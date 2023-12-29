NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
East Tennessee State secures 86-70 victory over East Carolina

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 9:42 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaden Seymour scored 24 points as East Tennessee State beat East Carolina 86-70 on Friday night.

Seymour added six rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers (8-5). Quimari Peterson added 21 points while going 8 of 16 (3 for 5 from 3-point range), and he also had five assists. Karon Boyd had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Brandon Johnson finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Pirates (7-6). RJ Felton added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals for East Carolina. Ezra Ausar also had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

