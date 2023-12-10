East Tennessee State hosts Early and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after David Early scored 29 points in Tennessee Tech’s 108-82 victory against the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-0 in home games. East Tennessee State is the SoCon leader with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 2.6.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-4 away from home. Tennessee Tech ranks third in the OVC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

East Tennessee State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.6 points for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 11.5 points for East Tennessee State.

Jayvis Harvey is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Early is averaging 14.0 points and 2.1 rebounds for Tennessee Tech.

