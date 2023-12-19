East Tennessee State Buccaneers play the UMKC Kangaroos on 3-game win streak

UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee…

UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State comes into a matchup with UMKC as winners of three consecutive games.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 on their home court. East Tennessee State ranks eighth in the SoCon with 11.6 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 3.7.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-4 away from home. UMKC is seventh in the Summit League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Anderson Kopp averaging 4.4.

East Tennessee State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebby Asamoah is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Buccaneers. Peterson is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% for East Tennessee State.

Jamar Brown is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.