East Carolina Pirates host the Delaware State Hornets in non-conference action

Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at East Carolina Pirates (6-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Martez Robinson and the Delaware State Hornets take on RJ Felton and the East Carolina Pirates in out-of-conference play.

The Pirates have gone 6-3 at home. East Carolina averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Hornets are 2-5 on the road. Delaware State has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

East Carolina is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Robinson is averaging 21.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

