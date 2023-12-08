East Carolina hosts South Carolina following Johnson’s 26-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) at East Carolina Pirates (6-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) at East Carolina Pirates (6-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the East Carolina Pirates after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 26 points in South Carolina’s 72-67 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Pirates are 6-2 on their home court. East Carolina scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-1 away from home. South Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina averages 76.4 points, 11.1 more per game than the 65.3 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.3 points for East Carolina.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 18.9 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.9 points for South Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.