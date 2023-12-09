East Carolina hosts South Carolina after Johnson’s 26-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) at East Carolina Pirates (6-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) at East Carolina Pirates (6-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the East Carolina Pirates after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 26 points in South Carolina’s 72-67 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 6-2 in home games. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 on the road. South Carolina has a 6-1 record against teams above .500.

East Carolina makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). South Carolina averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 46.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 15.3 points for East Carolina.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.9 points for South Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

