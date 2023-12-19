East Carolina and Delaware State meet in cross-conference matchup

Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at East Carolina Pirates (6-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Martez Robinson…

Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at East Carolina Pirates (6-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Martez Robinson and the Delaware State Hornets take on RJ Felton and the East Carolina Pirates in a non-conference matchup.

The Pirates have gone 6-3 at home. East Carolina is eighth in the AAC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Ezra Ausar averaging 8.0.

The Hornets have gone 2-5 away from home. Delaware State is third in the MEAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Wesley Oba averaging 2.3.

East Carolina’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Delaware State allows. Delaware State averages 73.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 70.4 East Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Ausar is averaging 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Robinson is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.