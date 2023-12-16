Early scores 21, Tennessee Tech downs North Alabama 70-67

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Early scored 21 points as Tennessee Tech beat North Alabama 70-67 on Saturday night. Early…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Early scored 21 points as Tennessee Tech beat North Alabama 70-67 on Saturday night.

Early shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (5-7). Jayvis Harvey scored 18 points, going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Josiah Davis shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Lions (6-6) were led by Dallas Howell, who posted 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jacari Lane added 10 points and four assists for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

