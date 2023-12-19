Early and Tennessee Tech host Evansville

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-2, 1-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-2, 1-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Evansville Purple Aces after David Early scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 70-67 win over the North Alabama Lions.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-0 at home. Evansville ranks fifth in the MVC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Gehlhausen averaging 2.5.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-5 away from home. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Evansville’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 72.5 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.3 Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is averaging 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Purple Aces. Yacine Toumi is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Early is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.5 points. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 15.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

