Eaglestaff puts up 28 in North Dakota’s 79-62 win over Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff’s 28 points helped North Dakota defeat Utah Tech 79-62 on Saturday night.

Eaglestaff was 9-of-17 shooting, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (8-4). B.J. Omot shot 7 for 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Tyree Ihenacho had nine points.

David Elliott IV led the Trailblazers (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Noa Gonsalves added 10 points for Utah Tech. In addition, Larry Olayinka had nine points and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

