Dyson leads Bethune-Cookman against Chicago State after 22-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-5) at Chicago State Cougars (6-9)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the Chicago State Cougars after Dhashon Dyson scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 86-63 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Cougars are 2-5 on their home court. Chicago State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Chicago State scores 66.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 72.5 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.3 more points per game (77.2) than Chicago State gives up (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Cardet Jr. is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 19.1 points. Jahsean Corbett is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

Zion Harmon is shooting 41.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.9 points for Bethune-Cookman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

