DuSell scores 19 in Fresno State’s 89-56 win over Pacific

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Xavier DuSell had 19 points in Fresno State’s 89-56 victory over Pacific on Saturday night.

DuSell finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (5-4). Isaiah Hill added 17 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists. Leo Colimerio had 13 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Cam Denson finished with 14 points for the Tigers (4-7). Donovan Williams added nine points for Pacific.

