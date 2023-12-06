Live Radio
Durkin’s 13 help Davidson beat Campbell 62-50

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 9:33 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Durkin scored 13 points as Davidson beat Campbell 62-50 on Wednesday night.

Durkin had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-3). Reed Bailey scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Grant Huffman shot 3 for 9 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Connor Kochera also had 11

Anthony Dell’Orso led the Fighting Camels (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Laurynas Vaistaras added 13 points for Campbell. In addition, Colby Duggan finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

