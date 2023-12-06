Durkin’s 13 help Davidson beat Campbell 62-50

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Durkin scored 13 points as Davidson beat Campbell 62-50 on Wednesday night. Durkin had eight…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Durkin scored 13 points as Davidson beat Campbell 62-50 on Wednesday night.

Durkin had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-3). Reed Bailey scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Grant Huffman shot 3 for 9 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. Connor Kochera also had 11

Anthony Dell’Orso led the Fighting Camels (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Laurynas Vaistaras added 13 points for Campbell. In addition, Colby Duggan finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.