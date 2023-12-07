Duquesne hosts Saint Peter’s after Clark’s 24-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-4, 2-0 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jimmy Clark III scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 85-72 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes have gone 4-1 at home. Duquesne is seventh in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 4.8.

The Peacocks are 3-3 on the road. Saint Peter’s averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Duquesne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 61.6 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 70.4 Duquesne allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 19 points. Clark is shooting 46.4% and averaging 17.0 points for Duquesne.

Michael Houge is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

