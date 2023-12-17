Duquesne faces Bradley

Bradley Braves (6-4, 0-2 MVC) vs. Duquesne Dukes (7-2) Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves…

Bradley Braves (6-4, 0-2 MVC) vs. Duquesne Dukes (7-2)

Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bradley Braves and the Duquesne Dukes play at The LeBron James Arena in Akron, Ohio.

The Dukes have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Duquesne is third in the A-10 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Drame averaging 2.0.

The Braves have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Bradley is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Duquesne scores 77.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 71.3 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 16.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Duquesne.

Connor Hickman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Malevy Leons is averaging 14.9 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

