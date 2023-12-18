Duquesne Dukes and the Bradley Braves play in Akron, Ohio

Bradley Braves (6-4, 0-2 MVC) vs. Duquesne Dukes (7-2) Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5;…

Bradley Braves (6-4, 0-2 MVC) vs. Duquesne Dukes (7-2)

Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Duquesne Dukes take on the Bradley Braves in Akron, Ohio.

The Dukes have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Duquesne is third in the A-10 scoring 77.3 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Braves are 6-2 in non-conference play. Bradley has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duquesne makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Bradley averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.4 points for Duquesne.

Connor Hickman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Malevy Leons is averaging 14.9 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Bradley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.