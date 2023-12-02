Duggan helps Campbell defeat Southern Virginia 87-56

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 16 points as Campbell beat Southern Virginia 87-56 on Saturday. Duggan also…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 16 points as Campbell beat Southern Virginia 87-56 on Saturday.

Duggan also contributed five rebounds for the Fighting Camels (3-5). Anthony Dell’Orso scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Mason Grant was 4 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Koa Baker finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Knights. Malakai Olson added 15 points for Southern Virginia. In addition, Tyler Kartchner finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

