Drexel visits Princeton following Lee’s 24-point showing

Drexel Dragons (5-3) at Princeton Tigers (8-0) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under…

Drexel Dragons (5-3) at Princeton Tigers (8-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on the Drexel Dragons after Xaivian Lee scored 24 points in Princeton’s 70-69 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Princeton has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Dragons are 2-2 on the road. Drexel leads the CAA allowing just 59.4 points per game while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

Princeton makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Drexel averages 64.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 64.3 Princeton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 49.1% and averaging 19.0 points for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Princeton.

Amari Williams is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 9.3 points for Drexel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.