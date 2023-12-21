Drexel visits Pinzon and Bryant

Drexel Dragons (7-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the Drexel…

Drexel Dragons (7-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-6)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the Drexel Dragons after Rafael Pinzon scored 28 points in Bryant’s 101-93 overtime victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. Bryant averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Earl Timberlake with 4.2.

The Dragons are 2-4 on the road. Drexel has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Bryant averages 77.8 points, 17.5 more per game than the 60.3 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bryant allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Luke House averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

