Drake visits UAB after Wright’s 24-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 MVC) at UAB Blazers (6-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the UAB Blazers after Atin Wright scored 24 points in Drake’s 92-55 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Blazers have gone 3-3 in home games. UAB has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Drake is fourth in the MVC scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

UAB is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Drake allows to opponents. Drake averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Blazers.

Tucker DeVries is averaging 19 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

